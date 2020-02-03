MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens recalled Laval Rocket defender Christian Folin Monday to accompany them on their trip to New Jersey.

Folin has played five games with the Habs this season, resulting in an assist. The last time he was called up was Oct. 19, against the St. Louis Blues.

In 15 games with the Rocket this season, Folin has earned one goal and three assists.

The Canadiens acquired the 28-year-old alongside Dale Weise from the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 9, 2019 in return for David Schlemko and Byron Froese. He was placed on waivers late last year before being assigned to the Laval Rocket.

He signed a one-season, $800,000 contract extension with the Habs on April 18.

The Canadiens face the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.