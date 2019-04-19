Featured Video
Habs ink defenceman Folin to one-year deal
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Christian Folin (32) collides with New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 1, 2019, in New York. The Canadiens won 4-2. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 11:23AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Christian Folin to a one-year, one-way contract worth US $800,000.
The 28-year-old native of Gothenburg, Sweden played 45 games with the Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers this past season, registering no goals and six assists.
Folin has played 228 career NHL games with Montreal, Philadelphia, the Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings since his debut in 2014.
The Canadians acquired Folin in a trade with the Flyers on Feb. 9.
Latest Montreal News
- Students call for stricter gun control laws
- Something in the air: Theremin enthusiasts prepare to celebrate 100 years of esoteric sounds
- Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water
- Piatti won't play as Impact take on Philadelphia Union on Saturday
- With heavy rains on horizon, parts of Quebec brace for floods