The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Dale Weise and defenceman Christian Folin from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in exchange for David Schlemko and Byron Froese.

The Canadiens announced the trade Saturday morning.

Weise, a former Canadien, has played 42 games in 2018-19 with five goals and six assists.

The 30-year-old had 59 points in 152 games with Montreal from 2013-2016.

Weise has 54 goals and 66 assists in 481 career NHL regular-season games since his debut in 2010-11.

The Winnipeg native has also played for New York (Rangers), Vancouver and Chicago.

Folin, a 27-year-old from Sweden, has played in 26 games with Philadelphia this season, recording two assists.

The defenceman is averaging 15:33 of ice time per game.

Folin has 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) and 96 penalty minutes in 209 career NHL regular-season games with Minnesota, Los Angeles and Philadelphia since his debut in 2013-14.