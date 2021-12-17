This Saturday’s game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins has been postponed.

The club made the announcement Friday, following a directive from the National Hockey League (NHL).

A make-up date for the game has yet to be established.

The announcement comes just one day after the team was forced to play to an empty arena, sending fans who had already bought their tickets home.

"Faced with the spiralling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region...the Montreal Canadiens organization received a request from Quebec public health officials to host [Thursday's] game against the Philadelphia Flyers in a closed setting with no fans in attendance at the Bell Centre," the club stated.

Saturday’s game between the Canadiens and the Bruins has been postponed.https://t.co/mxWuMLoHSO — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 17, 2021

Ticketholders have been told they will be reimbursed and season ticketholders will receive a credit for the game.

The Canadiens are expected to resume their regular season schedule on Monday against the New York Islanders.