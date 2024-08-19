MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal business set on fire, police search for clues

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A business in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough was the victim of a suspected arson attack early Monday morning.

    Montreal police received a 911 call at 2:20 a.m. about the incident on Jean-Talon Street near Victoria Street.

    "When police arrived on the scene, the fire had been extinguished by sprinklers, and smoke was still present," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    Residents living in the condos above the business were evacuated from their homes, but were able to return shortly after.

    "The damage caused by the sprinkers is major," Dubuc adds. "According to first information, the suspect smashed the front door window of the store and sprayed accelerant and set it on fire."

    The suspect then fled on foot.

    "A can of gasoline was recovered near the business," Dubuc notes.

    There were no reported injuries, and there have been no arrests.

    A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to gather evidence.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports

    Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

    What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced

    Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    • Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

      Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

    • A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest

      Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News