Montreal business set on fire, police search for clues
A business in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough was the victim of a suspected arson attack early Monday morning.
Montreal police received a 911 call at 2:20 a.m. about the incident on Jean-Talon Street near Victoria Street.
"When police arrived on the scene, the fire had been extinguished by sprinklers, and smoke was still present," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
Residents living in the condos above the business were evacuated from their homes, but were able to return shortly after.
"The damage caused by the sprinkers is major," Dubuc adds. "According to first information, the suspect smashed the front door window of the store and sprayed accelerant and set it on fire."
The suspect then fled on foot.
"A can of gasoline was recovered near the business," Dubuc notes.
There were no reported injuries, and there have been no arrests.
A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to gather evidence.
