MONTREAL -- The Montreal borough of Verdun announced Wednesday that it is closing two municipal pools as a precautionary measure.

The Arthur-Therrien and de la Fontaine pools will be closed until further notice after a lifeguard reported being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the borough said.

The borough said the lifeguard in question worked at the pools from Sunday (July 19) to Tuesday (July 21).

All of the lifeguards who worked with the lifeguard who was exposed to the virus will be screened for COVID-19, the borough said, and the pools and their installations will be completely disinfected.

All borough lifeguards have received special training in COVID-19 prevention measures and wear both face masks and protective shields, the borough added, noting that no lifeguards came into close physical contact with any pool users during the three days in question.

The borough said it will inform the public when the pools are ready to reopen to users.