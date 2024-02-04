MONTREAL
    • Montreal-born singer Allison Russell wins her first Grammy

    Allison Russell accepts the award for best american roots performance for "Eve Was Black" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Allison Russell accepts the award for best american roots performance for "Eve Was Black" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Montreal-born Allison Russell singer won Best American Roots Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her song 'Eve Was Black.'

    She accepted the award Sunday night at a ceremony ahead of the main gala.

    "To my sister Brandi Carlile, who kicked open the doors of this industry for artists like me," Russell said to a cheering crowd.

    "I love our community."

    Although she has several Grammy nominations under her belt, this is Russell's first win.

    She's among several Montrealers nominated this year, including Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Serben Ghenea, Rufus Wainwright and the one and only William Shatner.  

