Montreal-born singer Allison Russell wins her first Grammy

Montreal-born Allison Russell singer won Best American Roots Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her song 'Eve Was Black.'

She accepted the award Sunday night at a ceremony ahead of the main gala.

"To my sister Brandi Carlile, who kicked open the doors of this industry for artists like me," Russell said to a cheering crowd.

"I love our community."

Although she has several Grammy nominations under her belt, this is Russell's first win.

She's among several Montrealers nominated this year, including Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Serben Ghenea, Rufus Wainwright and the one and only William Shatner.