Montreal-born singer Allison Russell wins her first Grammy
Montreal-born Allison Russell singer won Best American Roots Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her song 'Eve Was Black.'
She accepted the award Sunday night at a ceremony ahead of the main gala.
"To my sister Brandi Carlile, who kicked open the doors of this industry for artists like me," Russell said to a cheering crowd.
"I love our community."
Although she has several Grammy nominations under her belt, this is Russell's first win.
She's among several Montrealers nominated this year, including Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Serben Ghenea, Rufus Wainwright and the one and only William Shatner.
DEVELOPING Joni Mitchell wins 10th career Grammy with Newport live album
Joni Mitchell is a 10-time Grammy winner after a pre-broadcast ceremony.
Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing
Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'
Toronto to host Canada's first 2026 FIFA World Cup game
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held at BMO Field in Toronto.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Grammys 2024: Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius win big while SZA and 'Barbie' also earn early trophies
Phoebe Bridgers took an early lead at the 66th Grammy Awards, quickly winning four trophies ahead of the main telecast, with her and her boygenius bandmates bringing an infectious energy to the Premiere Ceremony.
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter parts of the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Second atmospheric river in days blows into California, knocking out power and flooding roads
The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California on Sunday, flooding roadways and knocking out power to more than 355,000 people and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains.
U.S. warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks
After a weekend of retaliatory strikes, the United States on Sunday warned Iran and the militias it arms and funds that it will conduct more attacks if American forces in the Mideast continue to be targeted, but that it does not want an 'open-ended military campaign' across the region.
Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
Cyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision in Scarborough
A cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a van in Scarborough on Saturday evening, police say.
Snow totals from Maritime storm comparable to White Juan: More snow to come
The weekend winter storm continues to bring snow to parts of the Maritimes, with the amounts of snow being comparable to White Juan.
RCMP investigate suspicious death in Paq’tnkek, N.S.
The Northeast Nova RCMP is investigating a suspicious death that happened at a home in Paq’tnkek, N.S
New Brunswick super-fan gets one in a lifetime experience at U2 concert: 'I still can’t believe it happened'
Jesse Little from Blacks Harbour, N.B., got up-close-and-personal with Bono during a recent U2 concert in Vegas when the singing came off the stage right to his seat
Town of Aylmer shows up to support family of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide
Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for an Aylmer, Ont. family who are grieving after the loss of their daughter Tanya Wiebe earlier this week an in apparent murder-suicide.
Pine Knot Golf Club in Dorchester, Ont. sells out Sunday with 160 players
A little snow on the side of the fairway didn't stop 160 golfers from all over southwestern Ontario from flocking to Dorchester on Sunday.
More than 1,000 manufacturing jobs unfilled in London, Ont. area: CME
New data is revealing that more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs in the London are going unfilled — and with the arrival of new manufacturing facilities in the near future, the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters fears the problem will get worse.
Two dead, three more in hospital following a house fire in a remote First Nation community
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
Long-serving northern Ont. politician dies
The longest-serving mayor for the City of Timmins has died.
Vehicle rollover on 14th Street as relentless snow turns Calgary streets into slippery mess
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
2 in police custody after 3 attempted carjackings early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary
Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.
Do hippos like snow? Calgary Zoo offers Sparky and Lobi a frosty treat during Sunday snowstorm
Calgary Zoo’s hippos stay indoors during the winter, but staff gave them a taste of the season Sunday.
Tactical officers arrest man in Kitchener
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
Black History Month celebrations kick off in Kitchener
Marking the first weekend of Black History Month, hundreds of people gathered at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum to celebrate all things surrounding Black culture.
How to experience April’s 'once-in-a-lifetime' eclipse
People in parts of Ontario have the chance to witness a rare celestial event this spring as a total solar eclipse casts sections of eastern Canada, the United States and Mexico into darkness.
This is how many games Vancouver will host during the FIFA World Cup
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.
‘He’s got a wonderful legacy’ Canucks’ announce death of team dog Ryp after sudden illness
Ryp, the four-legged member of the Vancouver Canucks, became suddenly ill last week, and the difficult decision was made to euthanize the yellow lab.
NDP MLAs banned from some B.C. mosques after 'crappy' land comment from minister
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
Hundreds rally in support of trans youth, say new policies push Alberta 'backwards'
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
Edmontonians gather Sunday to call on Canada to uphold human rights in Gaza
A large group gathered in Churchill Square Sunday to protest the Canadian government's support of Israel and its military operations in Gaza.
RCMP seeking missing boy in Grande Prairie
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing early Saturday morning in Grande Prairie.
West-end stabbing sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
A stabbing on the city’s west side sent a man to hospital early Sunday morning.
Single-vehicle crash sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash on Sunday.
'They leave us no choice': ATU Local 616 issues strike notice of Transit Windsor service
As talks between ATU Local 616 and Transit Windsor continue this weekend, the union is warning Windsorites that a potential bus strike may disrupt the community as early as Monday.
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
Sask. Viterra workers say company pulled 'switcheroo' on negotiated wage increase
The union representing Viterra workers across Saskatchewan says their employer has failed to follow through on its promised wage increases, weeks after they voted in its final contract offer.
Moose Jaw podiatrist says patients facing unnecessary specialist referral delays
A Moose Jaw podiatrist believes his patients are facing unnecessary delays in referrals to health care specialists. Current rules require podiatry patients to visit a family doctor to complete the referral process.
Ottawa man says he got a red light ticket for turning right
Running a red light in Ottawa can cost you hundreds of dollars as one man found out, but when he took a closer look at the ticket, he was surprised by what he saw.
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
Former Saskatoon Air Cadet shared child porn over Snapchat, judge rules
A former Saskatoon Air Cadet was convicted for distributing child pornography last month for sharing nude photos of a fellow cadet over Snapchat.
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.