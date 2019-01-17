

CTV Montreal





Car manufacturers are touting the safety features of their vehicles on display at the annual Montreal Auto Show.

Many cars come equipped with cameras -- or have them as an extra -- and look not just outside the car but can keep an eye on the driver as well.

One reason: to combat driver fatigue.

While distracted driving and driving while intoxicated are the most common causes of lethal collisions, driving while drowsy is also a significant problem.

Laval University researcher Charles Morin has developed a technique to show people what it's like to drive while sleepy, and will be putting people through an interactive test at the show.

