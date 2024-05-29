Police investigate after man shot near Lachine basketball court

Montreal police are investigating after a young man was shot in Lachine Wednesday afternoon.

At around 7:30 p.m., police got a call about a shooting near a basketball court on Duff Court Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his early 20s with a gunshot wound on his upper body. He was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim as they were rolling him into the ambulance. A woman could be heard crying loudly in front of a large group of people as someone came to console her.

The suspect allegedly arrived and fired a gun before fleeing the scene, police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said.

Police are waiting for an update on the man's condition in hospital.