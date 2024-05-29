MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Targeted again': Montreal police investigate after gunshot fired at Jewish school

    The Montreal police logo is seen on a police vehicle. (CTV News) The Montreal police logo is seen on a police vehicle. (CTV News)
    Police are investigating after another building in Montreal's Jewish community was struck by gunfire.

    Montreal police said they received a 911 Wednesday afternoon call and responded to the Young Israel of Montreal, a synagogue that also includes a school on Hillsdale Road in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. 

    Police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said officers found at least one bullet on the front of the building. It's not clear if the shooting happened earlier on Wednesday or another day, she said.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    'It's totally unacceptable'

    Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante was among the political leaders who swiftly condemned the shooting on social media. 

    "It is totally unacceptable that a Jewish school should once again be targeted. Anti-Semitism has no place in Montreal. The SPVM is on the scene to investigate and I am confident that they will once again find the culprit," Plante wrote on X. 

    Rachel Bendayan, the MP for Outremont, wrote in a post on X that the shooting happened on Tuesday and that four shots were fired. She said she has spoken to the school's administration as well as the federal public safety minister about the shooting. 

    "This is the third shooting at a Jewish school in Outremont. This must stop. This is not who we are," she wrote. 

    Last week, a 20-year-old man was charged in relation to a shooting at a Jewish school last fall. That school, Yeshiva Gedola, and another one, United Talmud Torahs of Montreal, were hit by gunfire last November.

