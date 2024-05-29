Woman found with stab wounds in Laval forest has died, police say

Laval police say a woman was killed after she was found with stab wounds in a wooded area in the Chomedy district early Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police received a 911 call and responded to the Armand-Frappier Woods near the corner of Murray Avenue and 8th Street.

Once they arrived on scene, they found the woman with a severe injury to her upper body and performed CPR. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Stephanie Beshara, a spokesperson for the Laval police.

Her age and other identifying information was not released Wednesday night.

Based on information from witnesses, police were able to arrest a 20-year-old man who is considered a person of interest, Beshara said.

Police would not confirm whether or not the man and woman were known to each other.

The major crime unit is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.