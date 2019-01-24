

CTV Montreal





A Montreal-area man has been charged with the murder of his father.

The body of Roger Fleury, 71, was found in his driveway in the Montreal suburb of Charlemagne on the evening of Dec. 12, 2018.

One of his children called police to notify them of the discovery.

One month later the man who called 9-1-1 became the prime suspect.

Yanick Fleury apparently left his Montreal home Tuesday night but on Wednesday morning, police arrested the 45-year-old in Repentigny.

Yanick appeared in court in Joliette later in the day and was charged with the second-degree murder of Roger.