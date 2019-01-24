Featured Video
Montreal-area man charged in murder of his father
Police examine the front yard of a home in Charlemagne where the body of a man in his seventies was found on Dec. 12, 2018 (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 10:22AM EST
A Montreal-area man has been charged with the murder of his father.
The body of Roger Fleury, 71, was found in his driveway in the Montreal suburb of Charlemagne on the evening of Dec. 12, 2018.
One of his children called police to notify them of the discovery.
One month later the man who called 9-1-1 became the prime suspect.
Yanick Fleury apparently left his Montreal home Tuesday night but on Wednesday morning, police arrested the 45-year-old in Repentigny.
Yanick appeared in court in Joliette later in the day and was charged with the second-degree murder of Roger.