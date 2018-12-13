Featured Video
Murder in Montreal suburb of Charlemagne
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:40AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:59AM EST
The Sureté du Quebec and Repentigny-Charlemagne police are investigating the murder of a man in his seventies.
On Wednesday evening people called 9-1-1 to report a body lying in the driveway of home on Sacré Coeur St. in Charlemagne, northeast of Montreal.
Upon their arrival at 6 p.m. police said it was obvious the person had died, and that there were signs the man had been killed by someone else.
The deceased has been identified as a man in his seventies, although police have not released his identity.
Anyone with information is urged to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.
With files from The Canadian Press
Latest Montreal News
- Murder in Montreal suburb of Charlemagne
- Supreme Court rejects appeal from judge who did not want to hear from woman wearing hijab
- Pop-up Christmas-themed bars giving profits Children's charity
- Montreal construction for weekend of Dec. 14
- Residents near Canada-U.S. border to be paid for asylum seeker disruption: Ottawa