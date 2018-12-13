

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec and Repentigny-Charlemagne police are investigating the murder of a man in his seventies.

On Wednesday evening people called 9-1-1 to report a body lying in the driveway of home on Sacré Coeur St. in Charlemagne, northeast of Montreal.

Upon their arrival at 6 p.m. police said it was obvious the person had died, and that there were signs the man had been killed by someone else.

The deceased has been identified as a man in his seventies, although police have not released his identity.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.

With files from The Canadian Press