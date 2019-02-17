

CTV Montreal





Get your pom-poms out and high-kicks ready: tryouts for the Montreal Alouettes' cheerleading squad begin next Saturday.

Once again this year men are invited to apply.

The Ottawa RedBlacks, Edmonton Eskimos, Toronto Argonauts, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats also have male cheerleaders and stunt performers.

Last year, men were added to the Stunter squad on the cheerleading team.

Tryouts will take place at the College Saint Vianny on Gouin Boulevard East.

An earlier version of this story said it would be the first time men would join the cheerleading squad. We regret the error.