Montreal Alouettes give veteran quarterback Darian Durant his walking papers
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Darian Durant throws a pass while playing the Toronto Argonauts in Montreal, Friday, August 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 7:24PM EST
The Montreal Alouettes released veteran quarterback Darian Durant on Monday, the day before he was scheduled to receive a significant bonus.
Durant, 35, was due a $150,000 roster bonus Tuesday.
Durant signed a three-year, $1.25-million deal with Montreal after being acquired from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Montreal posted a CFL-worst 3-15 record last season, missing the playoffs for a third straight season.
Durant threw for 3,233 yards with 15 TDs but also had 16 interceptions.
On Saturday, Montreal signed former NFL starter Josh Freeman to a two-year deal.