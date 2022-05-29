Montreal Alliance hosts J. Cole and the Shooting Stars in first pro basketball home game

Four hours before tip-off in game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, Montreal's professional basketball team will make its home debut.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Montreal Alliance expansion team laced up and dropped the first game of its existence on Wednesday night, losing to the Hamilton Honey badgers 80-72.

The Alliance will play fellow expansion team the Scarborough Shooting Stars at 4 p.m. at the Verdun Auditorium.

Rapper J. Cole suited up for his first game for the Shooting Stars Thursday night, scoring three points in 14 minutes of play, as Scarborough lost to the Guelph Nighthawks 89-80.

Montreal hip hop artist Zach Zoya will host the halftime show.

Montreal's top points man Wednesday was 25-year-old Windsor-native Isiah Osborne, who scored 16.

Montreal's nickname, the Alliance, was chosen "to reflect Montreal’s mosaic of municipalities and communities that together are an alliance that make Montreal one of the world’s great cities," the team's site reads.

It is the CEBL's fourth season, a league that boasts a 75 per cent Canadian content on rosters of its 10 teams.