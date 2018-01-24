

CTV Montreal





Valerie Plante's administration has passed its first budget complete with tax increases.

The increase in property tax averages 1.9 per cent for homeowners, but includes the first increase in water tax since 2012, bringing the overall increase to 3.3 per cent.

That outraged many people, and several protests have taken place in recent weeks since the budget was introduced.



Opposition councillors spoke out, and voted against, the budget with a final vote of 40 in favour and 24 against.

Saint-Laurent Borough Mayor Alan De Sousa, heavily critical of the plan, said “there’s a fine line between courage and stupidity and with this budget that line has been crossed.”

One protest took place Wednesday morning, featuring business owners -- who will face larger tax increases -- and many residents of demerged cities who are facing larger tax increases than expected, an average of more than five percent.

Former city of Beaconsfield councillor Rhonda Massad, who is running a petition against the budget was part of the demonstration, although she did not think the Montreal government was listening.

"I would like her to take more time to consult with the mayors of the demerged municipalities and I would also implore that the Quebec government in the next election include the agglomeration structure that is not democratic. I would like them to be including that so that I can vote for the person that is going to be fixing the unfair system that exists today," said Massad.

Plante said she understood the frustration, but that she would not alter her plans.

"I'm not surprised by the fact that of course it's never a good news to hear that you're going to pay more, nobody wants to hear that. At the same time that's why I'm here and we're going to vote and I'm going to move forward with the budget is that we had no choice. We had no flexibility around the budget, we had to make difficult decisions. But I'm not going to do like the other administration and just shovel the problems to the next generation," said Plante.



"This budget allows us to start investing in our priorities. It's a transitional budget, but it shows where we want to go in the next few years,” she added.

During the election campaign, Plante and Projet Montreal promised to cut taxes and reduce city spending, but days after being elected said the previous administration had left a $358 million hole in the city's $5.5 billion budget.

Opposition councillors, many of whom were in the previous administration, denied that charge and said the truth would eventually be revealed by the city's auditor general.

In the meantime they urged Plante to scale back the tax increases, or at the least provide more money for merchants in struggling neighbourhoods.

The opposition introduced several amendments, the first of which was defeated in a vote Wednesday morning.