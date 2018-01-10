

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has delivered her administration’s first budget and it features the largest tax increases seen in years.

The hikes are on average 1.9 per cent, but coupled with the water tax comes to a total of 3.3 per cent, or $118, for homeowners – higher than the inflation rate.

Hardest hit are:

Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie: 5.6%

Villeray-St. Michel-Park Ex: 5.4%

Outremont: 4.5%

CDN-NDG: 4.2%

Plateau-Mont-Royal: 3.2%

LaSalle had the lowest increase at 0.7% per cent.



Plante had promised during her campaign that she would cut about $21 million in spending on city employees and cut property taxes.

In days after her election in November, however, Projet Montreal revealed the party had been left with a $358-million budget shortfall. That’s about 7 per cent of the City of Montreal's $5.472-billion budget.

Plante then changed her tune to say she would do her best to limit tax increases.

The administration said it will continue to repair and upgrade the city's aging water infrastructures as the water tax goes up by 1.1 per cent for residential properties and 0.8 per cent for non-residential properties.

Plante said she feels we have to address the underground infrastructure -- better to spend the money now that when it breaks and costs more to fix them.

This budget has an additional $11 million for the boroughs, an increase of 1.1 per cent, though cone must consider the inflation rate is up 2.1 per cent.

Projet Montreal also announced in its budget a $27.7 million increase to its investment in public transit, similar to last year’s increase.

None of that new money has been set aside for two of Plante’s proposals: the Pink line, and the ‘traffic squad’ that has been promised to quickly respond to traffic bottlenecks around the city.

Plante said there is some wiggle room in the transit budget to spend on studying the Pink line.

An additional $138.4 million will be set aside for roadwork this year.

In the budget highlights, Projet Montreal said it is earmarking an additional $1 million per year for a 30-member inspection team to prioritize access to property and clean housing, meaning a total $21 million investment thanks also to the home ownership assistance program.

The snow removal budget is going up by $6 million to a total $163.3 million. Last year, then-mayor Denis Coderre pulled the same amount out of the snow removal coffers, citing better management of contracts for the cost savings.

“This increase will help make operations even more effective, and it includes additional credits of $1.5 million in sidewalk salting,” the budget statement read.

Plante said she intends to increase sidewalk clearing passes to 25 times, up from the current 15 passes.

Projet Montreal also announced it is increasing its funding to the Conseil des arts to $2.5 million. It is also investing $1 million in contributions to sports organizations, with $450,000 earmarked for the sports events program, and $85,000 for outdoor activities. As well, $575,500 will be given to non-profit organizations to improve their public services

The administration also said it is currently developing a strategy to help struggling businesses affected by the construction work, though it did not mention how much money would be earmarked for the cause.

"This budget marks the start of the transition towards the vision we proposed to Montrealers, with a special focus on mobility, housing and local services to citizens,” said Plante in a statement.

