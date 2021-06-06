MONTREAL -- It's going to be hot and humid in the Greater Montreal Region on Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement calling for temperatures at or above 30 degrees Celsius with humidex values making it feel more like 40.

The UV index is at eight or very high.

Nights, ECCC adds, will also be warm (with lows around 20 C).

On its website, the City of Montreal announced it was activating its alert mode due to the extreme heat.

Chaleur extrême: Montréal active son mode alerte en raison de la chaleur extrême ressentie sur son territoire.https://t.co/APgPP8FDpF — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) June 6, 2021

More pleasant, cooler temperatures are expected to return Wednesday.

"During times of high heat, your health and the health of your family and friends can deteriorate rapidly," Environment Canada warns.

Quebec's health and social services ministry recommends the following during the heat wave:

Drink six to eight glass of water per day.

Avoid alcohol.

Spend at least two hours a day in an air conditioned or cool place.

Take at least one cool shower or bath per day.

Limit physical activity.

Wear light clothes.

In addition, citizens are reminded not to leave children or babies in cars alone or in a poorly ventilated room for any amount of time, and to check on vulnerable loved ones or those who live alone.