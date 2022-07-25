Monkeypox in Quebec: Prevention discourse should be reviewed, says clinic founder

The discourse around monkeypox should take a different tone, to encourage vaccination and inform the public of the severe symptoms caused by this disease, says the head of a clinic specializing in sexual health that has treated a third of the cases in Quebec.

Of the 331 cases reported in Quebec as of July 19, L'Actuel clinic in Montreal has so far seen 100 patients infected with monkeypox, said its president and founder, Dr. Réjean Thomas.



He said he is "very surprised" by the number of his sexually active patients who are not vaccinated against the virus.

"There was a lot of talk at the beginning that the disease was benign. It is not a fatal disease (the mortality rate is 1 per cent). But the cases that we see are quite serious; big ulcers in the mouth, on the tongue, on the chin, on the genitals. People are in a lot of pain. (...) Some have had complications and have been isolated," he said.



"Maybe we should redo our prevention campaign a little bit and say that 'it's not that minor' without being alarmist," continued Thomas.

More than 13,000 people have been vaccinated against monkeypox in Quebec as of last week. Not enough, said Thomas.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) raised the monkeypox alert to its highest level because of the spread of the disease around the world. The disease is currently present in more than 70 countries.

According to Thomas, the WHO announcement is a message to governments to take the disease seriously and to intensify research, prevention and vaccination.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said Monday that the situation is considered "contained" in Quebec.

