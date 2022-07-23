Tourists among those lining up for monkeypox vaccine in Montreal

Tourists visiting Montreal were among those in line at an outdoor clinic Saturday to get a dose of the monkeypox vaccine.

Brian Maci was one of numerous New Yorkers seeking the shot in Montreal's Gay Village. He said he was unable to get an appointment at home.

The City of Montreal is offering the vaccine to all men who have sex with men and to anyone who has been exposed to the disease.

Dr. Michael Libman, an infectious disease expert at McGill University, said offering the vaccine to tourists makes perfect sense.

He believes it's a good way to slow the spread of Monkeypox, which has appeared in more than 70 countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Monkeypox a global health emergency on Saturday.