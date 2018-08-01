Featured Video
Monarch mating: A monitoring blitz helps keep the butterflies afloat
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 6:47PM EDT
Until August 5, people from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are taking part in the second International Monarch Monitoring Blitz.
The goal is to help identify the monarch butterfly's breeding sites that are essential to its survival.
Maxim Larrivée, who is in charge of research and collections at Montreal's Insectarium, explains.
