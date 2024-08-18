MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Molotov cocktail thrown through corner store window, Montreal police investigating

    Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a potential arson after a fire in a depanneur in the Cartierville neighbourhood.

    Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at 5:55 a.m. after a fire in a depanneur on the corner of Salaberry and Meulles streets was called in.

    SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said that when police arrived on the scene, firefighters had the blaze under control.

    "According to the first information, an incendiary object was thrown through the shop window, and at least one suspect ran away," she said.

    There was minor damage inside the business in addition to the smashed window.

    No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway. 

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

