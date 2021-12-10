Advertisement
Moisson Montreal's 20,000 holiday food baskets for those in need likely not enough
Published Friday, December 10, 2021 1:28PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 10, 2021 1:28PM EST
MONTREAL -- Food depots that help those in need are seeing less demand this year compared to 2020.
Yet, thousands of Montreal families will be in need of help this holiday season, and on Friday, Moisson Montreal delivered the last of its 20,000 holiday food baskets.
Those baskets, however, likely won't be enough.
