

CTV Montreal





Two provincial politicians are expected to confirm Friday that they will not be running again for office.

Immigration Minister David Heurtel and the first-elected Quebec Solidaire MNA Amir Khadir are expected to meet the media today to make their announcements.

Khadir was first elected on Dec. 8, 2008 as the first and at the time only Quebec Solidaire MNA.

During his ten years in office he has been a firm supporter of women's rights, and also made waves when he demonstrated outside a store selling products imported from Israel.

A family doctor, Khadir has always demanded better health care for all in Quebec.

Before being first elected in a by-election in 2013 as a Liberal MNA, Heurtel worked as a political attaché for Parti Quebecois Premier Bernard Landry. He also served as the general manager for the Olympic Installations Board in Montreal.

Heurtel said a key factor in his joining the Liberal party was the discomfort he felt as the PQ championed its discriminatory Charter of Values, which would have banned the wearing of religious symbols.

Heurtel spent two and a half years as Environment Minister before becoming Immigration Minister last October.