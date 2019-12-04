QUEBEC CITY -- Liberal MNA Greg Kelley wants all Quebecers to have access to French lessons for free.

The MNA in the West Island riding of Jacques-Cartier tabled the bill at the National Assembly Wednesday – and it seems to have initial support.

The motive behind the bill is simple, said Kelley; improving French skills for everyone living in Quebec, including anglophones, immigrants and even francophones who want to improve their French skills.

"Let's not just look at the bill, let's adopt it," he said before the National Assembly. "That would be a very good first step to sending a clear signal that everyone in this House believes strongly that we need to not just know the French language, but master it, to provide us opportunities on the job market and make sure that everyone can thrive in this province."



Technically, Bill 590 is an act to amend the Charter of the French Language, Bill 101, to establish free French-language instruction services for every person who resides in the province.

The bill comes one week after a study revealed the proportion of mother-tongue English speakers in Quebec's civil service hasn't increased since the 1970s.

In a rare display of agreement, one by one, MNAs stood up in a show of support for the bill.

CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete, the government's point-man on anglophone affairs, says he supports the bill, but adds it isn't a new idea because his government has been working with the English community. He says increasing access to French classes has come up.

"The biggest concern I had was: are people going to think we're trying to assimilate the English community, right? So, I actually wanted to speak with various groups before proposing the idea and the feedback was positive, so it's something I've had in my repertoire of things I might do later on," said Skeete.

MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister responsible for the French language, and Premier François Legault also stated Wednesday that the government is open to the bill.

"I'm very open, because Christopher Skeete met for a year with many anglophone groups all through Quebec. The main suggestion that was coming up, again and again, was to make sure that French lessons were offered to anglophones and not just to immigrants, so we're really looking at that," said Legault. "It makes sense."

Now that it has been tabled, the bill needs to be adopted; that's unlikely to happen before 2020 since the House breaks for the holidays on Friday.