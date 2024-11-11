MONTREAL
    • Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her

    The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch at a news conference, in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press) The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch at a news conference, in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)
    A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats to a woman is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.

    Shilei Du was charged with first-degree murder on Monday after police were called to a home on Frontenelle Street in Candiac, Que. on Sunday. He is expected to appear in court at the Longueuil courthouse Monday afternoon.

    According to a charge sheet, Shilei Du allegedly killed Guangmei Ye on Nov. 7.

    The Roussillon intermunicipal police service referred questions to Quebec provincial police.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said when officers arrived at the home they located the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was arrested a short time after.

    Police would not confirm the nature of their relationship.

    Court records show that the accused allegedly uttered threats against the same victim on Sept. 7 and was arrested the following day. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail under certain conditions on Sept. 9.

    More to come.

    With files from CTV Montreal's Stéphane Giroux

