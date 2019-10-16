The CAQ government's tour of Quebec's anglophone community continued on Wednesday.

Christopher Skeete, CAQ point-man for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, met with community groups in Laval.

Community representatives said the meeting was a step towards ensuring minority linguistic rights are respected and that health and social services for anglophones are adequately funded, regardless of region.

Skeete calls his consultation tour an exercise in listening. He wants to improve communication between English-speaking Quebecers and the government, especially since recent decisions have strained relations.

"This is the largest consultation that we've done for the Quebec government with the English community ever. I think it's the largest one also from a community perspective in general. The idea is to collect all that data and come up with a coherent plan going forward and I think what we need to do is find out where we put our efforts for the next five years," he said.

In Laval, he heard from directors of family resource centres in Two Mountains and from non-profits who run food banks and seniors programs. They want better communication with local hospitals and CLSCs and to make sure anglophones have access to services in their language.

Skeete continues his tour with meetings in St-Leonard and Pointe-Claire on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

