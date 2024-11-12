Mont Tremblant ski resort postponing opening due to warm temperatures

Just as people were anticipating hitting the slopes for the first time this winter, Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort has postponed the opening of its ski season until Nov. 28.

“Although everything indicated normal progression towards a season opening scheduled for Nov. 22, temperatures over the past few days have remained above the minimum snowmaking threshold. As a result, snowmaking windows have been few and far between,” the resort said in a press release.

However, colder temperatures are expected in the coming days, and the resort says it will use this opportunity to intensify preparations, with additional snow guns installed in the lower part of the mountain while continuing efforts across the rest of the slopes.