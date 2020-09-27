MONTREAL -- The hunter who was missing in the Laurentians was finally found safe and sound on Sunday by a Surete du Quebec (SQ) helicopter.

The man, in his 60s, was near Oscar Lake when he was reported missing around 8 p.m. Saturday by a group of hunters he was due to join.

"The latter's bike was found intact in the forest. The keys were in the ignition," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Claude Denis.

"Police officers started the search last night with ATVs and dog handlers. The search is continuing today with the contribution of the Surete du Quebec helicopter."

