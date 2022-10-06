Missing 59-year-old woman from Montreal has been found
A 59-year-old woman who went missing from Montreal Thursday has been found, according to police (SPVM).
Rizalyn Tulud Carbonell was last seen at her residence in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood but was located by Friday morning.
Montreal Top Stories
MISSING
MISSING | Longueuil police seek missing 64-year-old woman
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, the vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP’s new leader and Alberta's next premier.
September jobless rate falls to 5.2 per cent as fewer Canadians look for work
Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy posted a modest gain of 21,000 jobs in September.
Hayley Wickenheiser calls Hockey Canada 'disgraceful,' says leadership needs change
Hayley Wickenheiser, four-time Olympic gold medallist and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager, said Hockey Canada needs a leadership change.
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Military's chief orders halt to non-essential activities, focus on personnel crisis
Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre has ordered an immediate halt to all non-essential activities in favour of boosting military recruitment and retention, as the Canadian Armed Forces faces an unprecedented personnel crisis.
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
Nobel Peace Prize goes to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the award's judges said Friday.
Toronto
Blue Jays playoff baseball returns to Toronto today. Here are 10 things you need to know
The Blue Jays are set to begin the MLB post-season against the Seattle Mariners in a best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
Atlantic
More than 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
More than 13,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
Two dead, two seriously injured following crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S.
A crash on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S., Thursday afternoon has killed two people and left two others, including a child, seriously injured.
London
One person taken to hospital after early morning fire
One person has been taken to hospital for observation after an overnight fire near Wardsville. According to Southwest Middlesex fire, the blaze broke out around 2 a.m. Friday and engulfed the house.
London Health Sciences Centre warns of 18-plus hour wait times at adult emergency departments
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is warning patients they could be waiting in the emergency room for upwards of 18 hours to receive care for non-urgent and non-emergency concerns.
'Experience of a lifetime': Jays playoff game to host special group
It will be an experience of a lifetime, for a group of young girls learning the game of baseball — but it hasn’t been an easy road. High Park Public School in Sarnia, Ont. started a ‘Girls at Bat’ program in March. It’s an affiliation with the Toronto Blue Jays care foundation to promote the game across the country.
Northern Ontario
SMS Equipment building $30M facility in Timmins
Construction is starting on what SMS Equipment says will be a unique facility able to handle growing demand for heavy equipment servicing in Timmins.
Sudbury police say driver who came to get impaired friend had also been drinking
Police in Sudbury say a 39-year-old driver has lost their license for three days after they came to the police station after they had been drinking.
Calgary
Who is Danielle Smith: UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
Driver in 'confused state' arrested, stolen van recovered outside Calgary
A Manitoba man faces vehicle theft charges following an RCMP investigation into reports a van was swerving and frequently drifted on to the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.
Kitchener
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Vancouver
Bank robbery suspect arrested after barricading himself in taxi for 2 hours: Vancouver police
A man suspected of robbing a bank in Vancouver's Chinatown was arrested Thursday evening after a lengthy standoff where the man barricaded himself in a taxi, local police say.
Small wildfire in Metro Vancouver regional park now under control
The Metro Vancouver Regional District says a small wildfire sparked in a park last Saturday is now considered under control.
New prescription powers welcomed by B.C. pharmacists, despite administrative burden
Pharmacists in British Columbia are welcoming an expansion of their powers to prescribe drugs and give vaccines, but they also say that how the changes are implemented will matter.
Edmonton
Edmonton mayor congratulates Smith, hopes city receives 'fair share' of support
Edmonton's mayor congratulated Danielle Smith, Alberta's premier-designate, for her United Conservative Party leadership contest win, and hoped for a collaborative partnership.
Edmonton weather: Thanksgiving weekend full of 20s
Sunshine and warm afternoons dominate the forecast right through this Thanksgiving long weekend. We're anticipating daytime highs in the low 20s for each of Sat/Sun/Mon and we'll also be up around 20 later today.
Windsor
House fire on California Avenue causes $350,000 damage
Windsor fire officials say a house fire on the west side of the city caused $350,000 in damage.
Rain moving into Windsor-Essex for Friday
Cooler temperatures start Friday in Windsor-Essex with rain showers before the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Mayoral candidates in Essex, Kingsville and Lakeshore participate in full day of debates
Mayoral candidates in Essex, Kingsville and Lakeshore squared off in back-to-back debates to make their pitch to voters less than three weeks before the municipal election.
Regina
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
Ottawa
Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
Ottawa family facing deportation to Nigeria asks government to intervene
An Ottawa family is begging the Canadian government to intervene as they face deportation to Nigeria in less than a week.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa residents can vote in advance polls for the municipal election today
The city of Ottawa says voting places will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the city for today's Advance Vote Day.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police arrest 51-year-old on array of weapons charges
A 51-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a host of firearms charges after a raid by the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit on Tuesday.
Saskatoon gynecology clinic hit with ransomware attack: report
A ransomware attack on a Saskatoon obstetrics and gynecology clinic left the personal health information of up to 20,000 patients in the hands of malicious hackers, according to the province's privacy watchdog.