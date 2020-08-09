Advertisement
Missing 4-year-old near Quebec City found dead in neighbour's pool
Police are searching for 4-year-old Lea Fiset in an area near Quebec City. Fiset was last seen on the afternoon of Sun., Aug. 9, 2020. (Photo: Surete du Quebec)
MONTREAL -- The four-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Shannon, near Quebec City, was found dead in a neighbour's pool around 12:45 a.m., according to Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Marie-Michele Moore.
CPR was performed on Lea Fiset's body and she was rushed to a hospital where her death was confirmed overnight, Moore said.
Early Monday morning, police were not in a position to clarify the circumstances surrounding her death. A crime scene technician, investigators and a coroner are on scene, Moore said.
A police operation had been deployed around 5 p.m. on Donaldson St. on Sunday to locate Fiset, who was missing.
Volunteers and SQ officers had been participating in the search and a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter had contributed as well.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.