MONTREAL -- The four-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Shannon, near Quebec City, was found dead in a neighbour's pool around 12:45 a.m., according to Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Marie-Michele Moore.

CPR was performed on Lea Fiset's body and she was rushed to a hospital where her death was confirmed overnight, Moore said.

#shannon Vers 0h45 la jeune fille a été retrouvé inanimée non loin de la résidence. Elle est transportée d'urgence au centre hospitalier. — SQ Est (@Surete_Est) August 10, 2020

Early Monday morning, police were not in a position to clarify the circumstances surrounding her death. A crime scene technician, investigators and a coroner are on scene, Moore said.

A police operation had been deployed around 5 p.m. on Donaldson St. on Sunday to locate Fiset, who was missing.

Volunteers and SQ officers had been participating in the search and a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter had contributed as well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.