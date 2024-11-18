MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Eviction notices distributed in homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street

    Tents have been set up along Notre-Dame Street East, near Pie-IX Boulevard, in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. (CTV News) Tents have been set up along Notre-Dame Street East, near Pie-IX Boulevard, in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. (CTV News)
    Share

    Members of a homeless encampment along Notre-Dame Street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have been given eviction notices by the Quebec government.

    The notice from the Quebec transport ministry says the eviction, along with a "complete cleanup of the area," will take place on Thursday.

    People who live there are being asked to gather their belongings and leave the premises before Nov. 21. "Please note that any personal property left behind will be discarded," the notice reads.

    An eviction notice is seen at a homeless encampment along Notre-Dame Street East in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (CTV News)

    The Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

    The city's fire chief ordered the dismantlement of the encampment in 2020 after a fire started inside one of the tents. The blaze spread to a nearby propane tank, but it did not explode. No injuries were reported.

    This is a developing story that will be updated.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News