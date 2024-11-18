Eviction notices distributed in homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street

Members of a homeless encampment along Notre-Dame Street in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have been given eviction notices by the Quebec government.

The notice from the Quebec transport ministry says the eviction, along with a "complete cleanup of the area," will take place on Thursday.

People who live there are being asked to gather their belongings and leave the premises before Nov. 21. "Please note that any personal property left behind will be discarded," the notice reads.

An eviction notice is seen at a homeless encampment along Notre-Dame Street East in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (CTV News)

The Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

The city's fire chief ordered the dismantlement of the encampment in 2020 after a fire started inside one of the tents. The blaze spread to a nearby propane tank, but it did not explode. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated.