QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx promised to send a guide to restaurateurs, who are among the entrepreneurs most affected by the COVID-19 crisis, but quickly changed her mind in a virtual commission on Friday.

She specified towards the end of the discussions that ultimately, the guide will not be immediately sent.

Without providing details on this guide, the minister indicated that the objective was to help entrepreneurs prepare for the gradual return to business, when it is allowed.

She added that an inter-ministerial committee - made up of the ministers of agriculture, the economy, labour and finance - was currently examining recovery scenarios.

Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin pointed out that more than 50 per cent of jobs in the tourism industry are in the restaurant sector.

Unlike many other economic sectors, which have had either signals to prepare to reopen, or even initiated deconfinement plans, restaurateurs are still on hold.

They are demanding at least a calendar to be ready to reopen when the summer arrives.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.