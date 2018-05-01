

Quebec's minimum wage is now $12/hour, but protesters rallied on May Day to say it is not enough.

Union leaders gathered at Mount Royal metro station on Tuesday morning to say the minimum wage in Quebec should be $15/hour.

They called for a 5-10-15 rule: workers to know their schedule at least five days in advance, ten days banked each year for illness or family emergencies, and a $15 per hour minimum wage.

On May 1 Quebec's minimum pay scale increased by 75 cents an hour for those who do not earn tips.

The Labour Minister said that will benefit the more than 350,000 people who work for minimum wage in Quebec, nearly 60 percent of whom are women.

In Alberta the minimum wage is $13.60/hour and will rise to $15/hour on Oct. 1.

In Ontario the minimum wage is $14/hour and it goes up to $15 on Jan. 1, 2019.