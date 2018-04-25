

CTV Montreal





The rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday could bring flooding to regions of Quebec.

The Ministry of Public Security is warning residents of most of central Quebec, from the lower Laurentians to the Gaspé, to be wary of rising waterways as 30 mm of rain (or more) will add to the spring snowmelt in rivers and waterways.

The Ottawa Valley, Montreal area, and Monteregie are not expected to be at risk this weekend because the snow cover is almost entirely gone from those areas.

Hydro Meteo is keeping a close eye on multiple rivers, including the St. Francois, Chaudiere, Nicolet, Becancour, and Etchemin.



By Saturday, rain and melting of snow and ice are expected to raise water levels in these areas.

Last year, thousands of homes were flooded because of a quick spring melt.