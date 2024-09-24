78 stolen vehicles seized in Montreal port in one month as numbers continue to skyrocket
In just over half a decade, the number of stolen vehicles seized at Quebec's ports has almost quadrupled.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported this week that officers in the agency's Montreal Marine and Rail Services seized 78 vehicles and transferred them to police.
The agency estimates the value of the vehicles at around $5.85 million.
That number is just under a quarter of the total number of vehicles the CBSA seized in Quebec in the entire year in 2018 (348), according to the agency.
The number of stolen vehicles in the province in 2024 should surpass last year's record-breaking numbers.
In 2023, the CBSA reported that 1,204 vehicles were seized, topping the 1,050 vehicles seized the year before.
With just over three months to go in the year, 1,061 vehicles have been seized in Quebec.
The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) reported that the cost of insurance claims for replacing stolen vehicles skyrocketed in 2023 to $1.5 billion, and 2024 is likely to be similar.
The IBC said that between 2018 and 2021, auto theft claims averaged $556 million.
"Canada's auto theft crisis is also placing pressure on drivers' insurance premiums – as auto theft continues to increase, so do the associated costs," said IBC vice president Liam McGuinty. "Auto theft is not a victimless crime."
From 2018 to 2023, claims have increased by 56 per cent and the cost of those claims increased 254 per cent, according to the IBC.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Justin Trudeau told Stephen Colbert in the PM's late-night TV debut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said many Canadians are taking their cost-of-living frustrations 'out on me for understandable reasons,' during his U.S. late-night television debut on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert Monday night.
Israel and Hezbollah renew fire after the deadliest day in Lebanon since 2006
Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes again Tuesday as the death toll from a massive Israeli bombardment climbed to nearly 560 people and thousands fled from southern Lebanon with the two sides on the brink of all-out war.
Is COVID XEC worse than other variants? Expert shares what's known about the virus in Canada
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
Several detained in Switzerland in connection with suspected death in a 'suicide capsule'
Police in northern Switzerland said Tuesday that several people have been detained and a criminal case opened in connection with the suspected death of a person in a new 'suicide capsule.'
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
Man who struck participants at B.C. residential school march guilty of dangerous driving
A man accused of driving his truck into a march for B.C. residential school survivors two years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving.
Thousands of bones and hundreds of weapons reveal grisly insights into a 3,250-year-old battle
A new analysis of dozens of arrowheads is helping researchers piece together a clearer portrait of the warriors who clashed on Europe’s oldest known battlefield 3,250 years ago.
opinion Kamala Harris needs another breakthrough to win in November
The sprint to the White House comes to its climactic end less than 45 days from now, and Washington political analyst Eric Ham says despite Kamala Harris's rising popularity, she's still in need of another breakthrough if she's to win the presidency.
DEVELOPING House to debate motion as Conservatives attempt to take down Trudeau government
The House of Commons is set to debate a Conservative non-confidence motion today, as the Tories try to take down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'A really serious respiratory virus:' What you need to know about RSV and new vaccines
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, season is just a few months away, but new vaccine options have already arrived for Ontario residents who may be vulnerable to the winter bug.
-
Toronto could see up to 50 mm of rain as rainfall warning issued for areas across Ontario
A rainfall warning is in effect for Toronto and many other regions across southern Ontario with Environment Canada calling for up to 50 millimetres of rainfall over a period of less than 24 hours.
-
1 suspect arrested, 1 outstanding after cruisers damaged during attempted theft of vehicles downtown: Toronto police
One suspect is in custody and a second is still outstanding after Toronto police say cruisers were damaged while officers attempted to intervene in the theft of two luxury vehicles in an underground parking garage in the city’s downtown core.
Ottawa
-
Number of CRA employees fired for inappropriately claiming CERB approaches 300
The Canada Revenue Agency has provided new data on the number of employees who were found to have received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa police chief responds to recent violent crimes
There has been an apparent spike in the number of reported violent crimes in Ottawa this month. Police Chief Eric Stubbs says it's a concern.
-
Ottawa's 'Night Mayor' to get a 'Night Council'; applications now open
The City of Ottawa says it is recruiting a 'nightlife council' to aid the city's recently appointed nightlife commissioner.
Atlantic
-
50 people report gastrointestinal illness after attending P.E.I. shellfish festival
Public health officials in Prince Edward Island are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness reported among 50 people who attended a shellfish festival over the weekend.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed on Moncton highway Monday afternoon
A man in his 60s was struck by an SUV and killed while walking on Wheeler Boulevard in Moncton, N.B., late Monday afternoon.
-
Police warning Maritime businesses after high-value thefts
A series of high-value thefts have police warning Maritime business owners to be on the lookout.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault couple awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbours
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
-
What Justin Trudeau told Stephen Colbert in the PM's late-night TV debut
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said many Canadians are taking their cost-of-living frustrations 'out on me for understandable reasons,' during his U.S. late-night television debut on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert Monday night.
-
Northern Ont. senior pushed during family dispute, hits head on pavement
A family dispute related to a property matter turned ugly over the weekend when a 71-year-old hit their head on the pavement after being pushed.
London
-
Busloads of students at rental house sparks call to tighten rules
The calls are growing louder for city council to tighten the rules governing short-term accommodations, including those advertised on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, after students arrived by the busload at a rented house in the Masonville neighbourhood.
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
Showers are expected to push into the region through the afternoon as a moisture laden system moves into the Great Lakes Basin.
-
'Burnouts and fireworks on the roof of a building': Hundreds gather for illegal car meet in south London
519 Meets organized a car rally in south London on Saturday in a Value Village parking lot, and it turned out to be their largest ever.
Kitchener
-
Three killed, three hurt in Wellesley Township crash
Three people were killed Monday morning in a crash north of Wellesley.
-
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
-
Residents unable to return home, still paying condo fees, 11 months after Kitchener townhouse fire
Residents at a Kitchener townhouse complex still haven’t been able to return to their homes, even though it's been 11 months since a fire at a neighbouring unit.
Windsor
-
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down road in Harrow
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Essex County.According to OPP, County Road 20 is closed between Iler road and McCormick Road in Harrow.
-
Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex
Rain could be heavy at times across Windsor-Essex on Tuesday. Environment Canada has issues a special weather statement, with total local rainfall amounts near 30 to 45 mm.
-
One suspect arrested, one sought after shots fired during altercation
Windsor police have arrested one suspect and is looking for another after shots were fired during an altercation downtown.
Barrie
-
Central Ontario is under weather warnings by Environment Canada
Weather warnings and weather statements have been issued for central Ontario.
-
Casino Rama adds rock, holiday cirque and country concert to its winter lineup
Casino Rama announced three new performances will hit the stage this winter.
-
Mark your calendar for Barrie's Christmas festivities
Tree lighting, horse-drawn rides and the Santa Claus parade all come packaged together in November.
Vancouver
-
Man who struck participants at B.C. residential school march guilty of dangerous driving
A man accused of driving his truck into a march for B.C. residential school survivors two years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving.
-
BC Conservative leader pledges to shut down supervised consumption sites
BC Conservative leader John Rustad dropped a major policy plan Sunday, pledging to eliminate supervised drug consumption sites across B.C. and replace them with intake centres for treatment and recovery.
-
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
Vancouver Island
-
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
-
BC Conservative leader pledges to shut down supervised consumption sites
BC Conservative leader John Rustad dropped a major policy plan Sunday, pledging to eliminate supervised drug consumption sites across B.C. and replace them with intake centres for treatment and recovery.
-
Mounties investigating after woman struck, seriously injured in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in a crosswalk in Nanaimo, B.C.
Winnipeg
-
'It hurts': Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead
It was a tragic ending to the search for a six-year-old boy in northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since Wednesday.
-
Man charged following death of woman in Assiniboine Avenue apartment
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman in an Assiniboine Avenue apartment on Sunday.
-
Push to have MRI added to new Portage la Prairie hospital
There are 14 MRIs in Manitoba, and now there's a renewed push to get another one that would go inside the new hospital being built in Portage la Prairie.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man in critical condition after overnight shooting
A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the northeast Calgary community of Cityscape.
-
Former Lethbridge pastor launches appeal of fraud conviction
A former Lethbridge pastor who bilked millions out of hundreds of southern Albertans has appealed his conviction and sentence.
-
Stoney-made film premiering at Calgary International Film Festival
Stories We Have Earned: The Stoney Nakoda Film Project explores Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation’s historic relationship with film and the exploitation of the Nation’s culture and customs for entertainment.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of faking asbestos reports for Edmonton’s largest school division
Police have charged a former worker with Edmonton Public Schools with forgery and fraud over $5,000 for allegedly faking asbestos reports over two years. And Jason McCallum is still at large.
-
'This is about safety': Speeding, dangerous driving renews calls for vehicle seizures
Alberta is one of the few provinces without the ability to seize a vehicle traveling 50 km/h over the speed limit.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING House to debate motion as Conservatives attempt to take down Trudeau government
The House of Commons is set to debate a Conservative non-confidence motion today, as the Tories try to take down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Regina
-
Sask. court hears arguments from province, UR Pride in Parents' Bill of Rights appeal
The Saskatchewan Government is fighting to have a Court of King's Bench decision reversed. A decision which would allow a constitutional challenge of its Parents' Bill of Rights.
-
Saskatchewan farmers calling on province to step away from net-zero commitments
Farmer are thinking about more than their crops this harvest. They're talking about the upcoming Saskatchewan election and how provincial and federal policies may impact their economic future.
-
Three fire departments respond to house fire in Grand Coulee, Sask.
Emergency Crews including Regina Fire were called to a house fire in the community of Grand Coulee on Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. court hears arguments from province, UR Pride in Parents' Bill of Rights appeal
The Saskatchewan Government is fighting to have a Court of King's Bench decision reversed. A decision which would allow a constitutional challenge of its Parents' Bill of Rights.
-
Candle Lake Golf Course restaurant may be a total loss after early morning fire
Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse on Monday morning.
-
Sask. teacher accused of assault no longer working at private Christian school: Ministry
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Education says a woman facing an assault charge is no longer working at a private Christian school where the alleged incident took place.