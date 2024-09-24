Man, 34, stabbed near in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was stabbed shortly before midnight in the St. Henri neighbourhood.

SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas said that a 911 call prompted officers to head to the corner of Notre-Dame Street West and Rose-de-Lima Street, west of Atwater Market.

"When the police officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old man wounded to the upper body with a sharp object," said Dorelas.

Dorelas said the man was conscious when transported to the hospital, and medical authorities later confirmed that he was in stable condition.

The reasons for the stabbing remain unknown, and no arrests have been made.

The police investigation is ongoing.