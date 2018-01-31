The mayors of Drummondville and Trois Rivieres are calling for more frequent train service between Windsor and Quebec City -- and to make sure the REM project in Montreal doesn't prevent that from happening.

In an open letter published in several newspapers on Wednesday, mayors Amelie St-Pierre and Alexandre Cusson, along with the presidents of their town's Chambers of Commerce and CAQ MNA Benoit Charette, called on the federal government to push to have the much-discussed project actually built.

They also point out that if the federal government actually does want to build better train service to Montreal, it cannot allow the REM to take over the tunnel underneath Mount Royal.

Under the current proposals the provincial government is set to transfer ownership and control of the Mount Royal tunnel to a subsidiary of the Caisse de Depot, the CDPQ. That transfer, and the subsequent alteration of the tracks to accommodate the REM, would make it impossible for VIA trains, or for the Mascouche train, to use the tunnel.

The politicians also called on Quebec's government to abandon tentative proposals to build a monorail between Montreal and Quebec City.

In their letter, the politicians say improving train service along the Quebec City-Windsor corridor would be a boon to the entire region.

While VIA Rail, which has been promoting the project, would likely improve rail lines along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, the mayor of Drummondville said the possibility of adding a hub on the south shore would improve inter-city transportation options.