MONTREAL -- MasterCard says it will no longer allow its cards to be used on Pornhub, a website owned by the Montreal-based company Mindgeek, after a MasterCard investigation found what it calls illegal material on the site.

Pornhub first came under fire late last week after a New York Times report said the website has videos of child sexual assaults and exploitations.

Pornhub denies there is illegal content on its site.

More to come.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.