Mantha leads Red Wings past Canadiens 4-2 to spoil Montreal's home opener
Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:10PM EDT
MONTREAL - Anthony Mantha's sixth goal of the season gave the Detroit Red Wings a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday night, spoiling Montreal's home opener.
Darren Helm, Tyler Bertuzzi and Luke Glendenning, into the empty net, also scored for the Red Wings (3-1-0), who snapped a nine-game losing streak against Montreal.
Defenceman Danny Dekeyser had two assists while Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves on 35 shots.
Joel Armia and Max Domi scored for the Canadiens (1-1-2), who were playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 5-4 overtime loss in Buffalo. Carey Price was back in net and stopped 30-of-33 shots.
Detroit had not won in regulation time in Montreal since 2007.
With the score tied 2-2 in the second period, 2013 first-round draft pick Mantha scored the winner on the power play at 15:38. Continuing his red-hot start to the season, the Longueuil, Que., native beat an unscreened Price top corner with a one-timer.
