Quebec Solidaire has named Manon Massé as the party's leader for the purpose of electoral debates.

Massé has been co-spokesperson of the party with Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois since May 2017, and after running for office several times was elected on April 7, 2014.

She said Monday that her partnership with Nadeau-Dubois is a winning formula for the upcoming election.

"It's a really big job, it's a really big job. Sometimes we think that we're not the one because I'm different. I think the way to be a politician is like this or like that, and I'm not that. At the same time what I discovered is that's a strength and now I'm ready," said Massé.

Nadeau-Dubois said that he is too inexperienced yet to lead the party, to lead debates, and to become premier should Quebec Solidaire be elected with a majority.

Massé is one of the founders of Quebec Solidaire in 2006, creating the party as a way to unify several left-wing, feminist, and separatist parties under one banner.

Quebec Solidaire has three MNAs in the National Assembly.

The next provincial election is Oct. 1, 2018.