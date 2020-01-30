MONTREAL -- A man in his 20s is expected to appear at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse Thursday to face at least one criminal charge in relation to the death of another man.

Local police received a 911 call at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday about a person "in crisis" following an altercation at a home on George-Hériot Street in Blainville, in the Laurentides.

First-responders who arrived at the scene transported at least one person to hospital. The suspect was arrested and met with investigators later that evening.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) would not confirm the relationship between the victim, 51-year-old Mazen Adel Halabi, and the suspect.

Before dawn on Thursday, a security perimeter was still in place around the house.