    Man stabbed and dumped at a Montreal hospital, police investigating

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man, 30, was stabbed and dumped at a hospital on April 7, 2024. A crime scene was later located in the St. Leonard borough.
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man with stab wounds was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday morning.

    Police responded to a 911 call at 6:20 a.m. and found a 30-year-old man with "a serious injury to his upper body caused by an edged weapon," according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

    Authorities no longer fear for his life.

    Officers located a crime scene later on Sunday on Metropolitain Boulevard near Langelier Boulevard and have set up a perimeter.

    SPVM Investigators and crime scene technicians are now trying to determine the causes and circumstances that led to the assault.

    Police confirmed that the victim does not have a criminal record.

    "As soon as his condition is better, investigators will meet with him," said Brabant.

