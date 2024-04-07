Man stabbed and dumped at a Montreal hospital, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man with stab wounds was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call at 6:20 a.m. and found a 30-year-old man with "a serious injury to his upper body caused by an edged weapon," according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Authorities no longer fear for his life.

Officers located a crime scene later on Sunday on Metropolitain Boulevard near Langelier Boulevard and have set up a perimeter.

SPVM Investigators and crime scene technicians are now trying to determine the causes and circumstances that led to the assault.

Police confirmed that the victim does not have a criminal record.

"As soon as his condition is better, investigators will meet with him," said Brabant.