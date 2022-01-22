MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a second shooting overnight that left a young man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to a 911 call at 2:20 a.m. Saturday after gunshots rang out at the Bruxelles Ave./Monselet St. intersection in Montreal North.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings.

The SPVM report continues that officers were informed a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body was at the hospital.

The 25-year-old man is out of danger and police will soon meet with the victim.

There are no suspects at the moment, and SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said it was too early to say whether the shooting is connected to the separate shooting Friday night that occurred 10 minutes away about eight hours earlier.

"Both are being investigated separately but they will look into leads to see if they are related," said Brabant. "We still have to meet with the victim of the latest one."