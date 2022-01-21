Advertisement
Man, 33, injured following Montreal North shooting
Published Friday, January 21, 2022 8:01PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 21, 2022 8:09PM EST
An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)
A 33-year-old man was shot in Montreal North Friday evening but is in stable condition, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
Police say the victim was walking with a friend near Roland Blvd. when a vehicle pulled up and someone shot at him.
The victim, who has been transported to hospital, was shot in his lower body. His friend was not injured.
Investigators are currently on the scene.
This is a developing story.