Man killed in burning vehicle after being rear-ended in Montreal, teen arrested

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a teenage driver after he allegedly rear-ended another vehicle that caught fire and killed a driver.

Police report that a person was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and 6th Ave. in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Another vehicle travelling eastbound rear-ended the stopped vehicle, sparking a fire that engulfed the car with the driver stuck inside.

"He was pronounced dead on scene," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Brabant said the fire took about 10 to 15 minutes to put out.

Police arrested the 19-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower body.

"When he's released, he'll be met by investigators," said Brabant.

Braband said he may be charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving while impaired later in the day Sunday.

The accident scene has since been lifted, and there are no closed roads in the area surrounding the accident.