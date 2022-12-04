Man killed in burning vehicle after being rear-ended in Montreal, teen arrested
Montreal police (SPVM) arrested a teenage driver after he allegedly rear-ended another vehicle that caught fire and killed a driver.
Police report that a person was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and 6th Ave. in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Another vehicle travelling eastbound rear-ended the stopped vehicle, sparking a fire that engulfed the car with the driver stuck inside.
"He was pronounced dead on scene," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Brabant said the fire took about 10 to 15 minutes to put out.
Police arrested the 19-year-old man who was driving the other vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower body.
"When he's released, he'll be met by investigators," said Brabant.
Braband said he may be charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving while impaired later in the day Sunday.
The accident scene has since been lifted, and there are no closed roads in the area surrounding the accident.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Alberta premier says changes coming to sovereignty bill
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is crafting changes to be debated next week to reverse the part of a bill that gives her cabinet unfettered power to rewrite laws behind closed doors without legislature approval.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
No evidence slain B.C. RCMP officer or colleagues committed offence, watchdog says
None of the officers who responded to the altercation that led to the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.
FedEx driver is arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who went missing outside her home this week, police say
A driver working for FedEx was arrested and charged Friday in the kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl who had disappeared from her home's driveway in Texas earlier this week, police said.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
U.S. intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia's war in Ukraine is running at a 'reduced tempo' and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months.
Russia rejects US$60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
Toronto
-
Woman fatally shot overnight outside Mississauga gas station
A 21-year-old woman has died after being shot overnight in Mississauga.
-
One person critically injured in Mississauga triple shooting
One person is in life-threatening condition following a Saturday evening shooting in Mississauga.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday. This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
-
'We have to have a plan': New and old searchers on P.E.I. take part in major mock operation
Prince Edward Island’s Ground Search and Rescue tested out some new equipment and learned new search management roles in a major mock operation Saturday.
-
Homicide investigation underway in death Elsipogtog First Nation man: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide on the Elsipogtog First Nation.
London
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
-
Two rescued by firefighters after car overturns in London
Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after a car ended up on its side in central London, Ont. overnight Sunday. London officials and paramedics responded to the scene on Riverside Drive, west of Upper Avenue, in front of Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
-
Wind storm knocks out power lines, traffic lights and branches in London, Ont.
A strong wind storm caused by a fast-moving cold front resulted in power disruptions in London Saturday morning. The gusts took down power lines in multiple locations, including an alarming incident in a city park off Darlene Crescent, where a dangling power line made contact several times causing fiery explosions, cracking and arching of other lines.
Northern Ontario
-
New veterinarian a boost for animal care in the North Bay area
A veterinarian clinic in Callander, just outside of North Bay, is welcoming a new doctor to its team.
-
Canadians can write to Santa in the language of their choice, Canada Post says, after some express confusion
After some people expressed confusion online over what languages Canada Post will accept from Canadians writing to Santa this holiday season, the corporation says it accepts letters in any language.
-
Fat biking grows in popularity in Sault Ste. Marie
You've probably heard of fat biking by now -- those bikes with four-inch wheels that can handle nearly all conditions, most notably the snow.
Calgary
-
Parachutes For Pets vaccine clinic helps low-income families ahead of holidays
The average vet bill can cost anywhere from a few hundred all the way up to thousands of dollars, which is why Parachutes For Pets helped 50 low income families cover the hefty burden.
-
Bring back masks? Concern grows as children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed healthcare system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals
Guilty of not taking advantage of their scoring opportunities of late, the Calgary Flames changed that on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
'We want hands off the Greenbelt': Protestors in Cambridge rally against Bill 23
Protesters in Cambridge joined others across the province Saturday in an effort to push back against provisions in Ontario’s new housing plan which will remove sections of protected land from the Greenbelt to build homes.
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
Woman seriously injured in workplace incident in Cambridge
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a workplace incident in Cambridge Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Wall of human hair built in downtown Vancouver in solidarity with Iranian protesters
Hundreds gathered just outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday to show support for the ongoing anti-government movement in Iran.
-
No evidence slain B.C. RCMP officer or colleagues committed offence, watchdog says
None of the officers who responded to the altercation that led to the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.
-
1 arrested, 2 in hospital after violent assault in Langley
A violent scene unfolded inside a Langley apartment complex Friday night, sending two people hospital and leaving some who live there shocked and shaken.
Edmonton
-
McDavid, Draisaitl's four-point performances lead Oilers past Canadiens 5-3
Connor McDavid recorded two goals and two assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday.
-
Krampus Walk celebrates European Christmas tradition
A scary sight in Old Strathcona on Saturday night as the Krampus Walk (or Krampus Lauf) descended on Whyte Avenue searching for naughty children.
-
Downtown businesses welcome the holiday and Christmas shoppers
The lights are on after the Downtown Holiday Light Up on Rice Howard Way.
Windsor
-
54th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade makes spirits bright
The 54th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade got underway Saturday night, delighting Windorites of all ages and officially kicking off the holiday season. This year’s parade featured a variety of floats, community groups and marching bands.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
-
Section of Concession Road 3 North in Amherstburg closed due to downed hydro poles
Nicholas Baggio, a resident who lives on Concession Road 3 North told CTV News Windsor that when he woke up Saturday morning, he saw recycling bins strewn across his lawn — only afterwards did he see the damage to the hydro poles on the road. Windsor police ask the public to avoid the area in the meantime.
Regina
-
'It's going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.
-
'I hope I was able to do it some justice': Artist works to perfect style in portraying Sask. prairies
The Saskatchewan Legislative Building was host to an art show, portraying life on the prairies.
-
Agribition highlighting changing producer economy with advancements in ag-tech
Agribition highlighted advancements in agriculture-technologies this week, showing producers how new tech can save them money, time and limit hard labour.
Ottawa
-
Beachburg, Ont. mother in need of $100K to afford life-saving cancer surgery
A young mother in the Ottawa Valley is hoping to raise $100,000 in order to afford life-saving cancer surgery in the United States.
-
CHEO to receive help from Red Cross staff as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at CHEO next week as the children's hospital continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses.
-
Eight unique places to stay near Ottawa this winter
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at unique destinations to stay at this winter within two hours of Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in 'suspicious' death of Saskatoon man
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged a 20-year-old woman with second degree murder after the body of a man was found in a home on 7th Street East.
-
U of S researchers uncover method to boost nutrient of major Sask. crop
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have found a way to make red lentils more nutritious, and greener to process.
-
Court grants class action status for lawsuit against Sask. school for the deaf
A Court of King’s Bench judge has certified a class action lawsuit alleging historic abuse at the Saskatchewan School for the Deaf.