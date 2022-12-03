85-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by motorist in Laval

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a motorist in the Pont-Viau district of Laval, Que. Saturday afternoon.

The 85-year-old woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Concorde Boulevard East and Normandie Road when the collision occurred around 4:55 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Laval police (SPL), the driver, an 80-year-old woman, tried to turn and did not see the pedestrian.

Police say that any criminal lead has been ruled out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 3, 2022.