Young man in critical condition after being struck on Montreal highway, 1 arrested for impaired driving

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a possibly drunk driver on a major highway in Montreal.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said that at around 4:15 a.m. a car pulled over to the side of the road to check an issue with the vehicle on the Ville-Marie Expressway in the tunnel.

The passenger in the vehicle got out of the car as well, and was struck by another car driving east.

The young man was transported to the Montreal General Hospital in critical condition.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the vehicle that struck him was arrested for impaired driving and is being held in detention, Scholtus said.

He is expected to appear in court on Saturday.

Two lanes are open on the highway, but a scene remains in place while investigators come to determine the exact causes that led to the man being struck.