MONTREAL -- A gunshot injured a man in Riviere-des-Prairies on Tuesday night, Montreal police said.

He was shot in the leg as he walked down 52nd Ave, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers are unsure if someone else shot him, or if he injured himself accidentally, the spokesperson added.

First responders brought him to the hospital, but his life was not in danger.

Investigators have established a perimeter in the area.